First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.64.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of FN stock opened at C$42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.65. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$39.19 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.