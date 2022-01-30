First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $60.63 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

