First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 67.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

