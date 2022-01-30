First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,181,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $193,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

