First Business Financial Services, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Business Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of First Business Financial Services worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

