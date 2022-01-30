FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 767 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 537,935 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.