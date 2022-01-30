FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

