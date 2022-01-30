FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.90 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

