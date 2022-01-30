Financial Analysis: Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) versus IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pressure BioSciences and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 199.56%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -1,105.72% N/A -785.50% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and IsoPlexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $1.22 million 14.56 -$16.01 million ($4.27) -0.49 IsoPlexis $10.39 million 22.95 -$23.26 million N/A N/A

Pressure BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IsoPlexis.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Pressure BioSciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

