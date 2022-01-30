Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 162 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 0.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average of $211.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

