Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

