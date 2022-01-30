Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

EWJ opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

