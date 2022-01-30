Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

