Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

