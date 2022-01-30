Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 167,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

