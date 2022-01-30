Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

