Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.