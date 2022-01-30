FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on February 15th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

FFD Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Non-Residential Real Estate and Land, Commercial Secured and Unsecured, and Consumer and Other.

