Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FERN stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,932. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.03.
About Fernhill
