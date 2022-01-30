Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FERN stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,932. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.03.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

