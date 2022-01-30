F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $210.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.90. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

