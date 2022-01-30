Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Announces Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.21 EPS.

EXTR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.