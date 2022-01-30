Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Head to Head Comparison

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 5.69 $111.78 million $0.51 34.84 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.59 -$39.42 million $0.32 13.63

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exelixis and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 9 0 2.90 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $33.10, suggesting a potential upside of 86.27%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.04%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Exelixis.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 16.67% -15.92% 13.71%

Summary

Exelixis beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

