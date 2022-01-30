Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 168.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

