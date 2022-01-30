EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108411 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars.

