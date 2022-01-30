Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.88. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $294.75.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

