Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

