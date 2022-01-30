Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

