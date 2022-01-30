Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.49 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.79 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$556.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

