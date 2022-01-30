Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 579 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.