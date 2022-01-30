Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 73,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.