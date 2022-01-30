Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 820.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

