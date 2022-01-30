Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after acquiring an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $92.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

