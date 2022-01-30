Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $9.13 on Monday, hitting $234.05. 1,082,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.