Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 476,783 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,079,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,783 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.