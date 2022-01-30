Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $33,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $159,005,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 13.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $463.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.92. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

