Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 421,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 126,736 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 311,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $224.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

