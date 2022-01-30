Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $44.48 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 129,730 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $44,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,430,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE:APAM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

