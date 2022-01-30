Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $36.10 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $36,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $441.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.39 and a 200-day moving average of $505.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

