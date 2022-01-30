Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 9,536 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.