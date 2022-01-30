Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,205.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,199.88 ($29.68).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON ENT traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,572 ($21.21). 2,836,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,205. The stock has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.48. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.70) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($101,154.29). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.40), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($355,315.39).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

