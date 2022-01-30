EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.36

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.36 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 61.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 43.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

