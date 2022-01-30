Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.80.

EDV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV opened at C$28.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.51.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.