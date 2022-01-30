Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $166,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA opened at $114.42 on Friday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

