Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Hits $7.19 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $110,194.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

