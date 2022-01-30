Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

