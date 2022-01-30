Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

