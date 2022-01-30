Empirical Finance LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 225,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 110,428 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 673,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after buying an additional 392,734 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

