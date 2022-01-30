Empirical Finance LLC Buys 139 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.26.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

