Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.