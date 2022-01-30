Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 262.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

